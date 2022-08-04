‘Big Joke’ inspects Pattaya ‘safety zone’ project

Former immigration chief turned assistant national police chief Pol. Lt. Gen. Surachet “Big Joke” Hakpan checked how Pattaya police were spending the national budget to create the “Jomtien Pattaya Smart Safety Zone 4.0”.

Surrounded by a phalanx of regional top cops, politicians, bureaucrats and tourism officials, Surachet listened as Pattaya police chief Pol. Col. Kullachart Kullachai described the efforts to prevent crime in Pattaya and Jomtien Aug. 1.







Kullachai said the Pattaya Police Station is using innovation to prevent crime by, for example, utilizing 188 closed-circuit television cameras in the safety zone, although only 92 of those are connected to the station’s “command and control operations center”.

The safety zone also has emergency call boxes on poles up and down Jomtien Beach and the public can use a mobile application to call authorities, the police chief said.





“The Royal Thai Police Office funded 126 of those cameras while 56 other cameras were paid for through a national “security and traffic discipline” project. Pattaya City Hall paid for the emergency call boxes,” Kullachai said.



Surchet said Pattaya was the 23rd of 30 safety zones established throughout the country to prevent crime, administer justice and enforce the law using technology and innovation.

“Thailand has stability, wealth and sustainability with development according to a self-sufficiency philosophy,” Surchet said. “Therefore, the government has a policy to use economic propulsion with innovation for development to adjust to the digital era to improve service and public facilitation in response to demand,” he said.

































