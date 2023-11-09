Coastal Escape: Journey by train to Nang Ram Beach

PATTAYA, Thailand – Exciting news awaits beach enthusiasts as Thailand’s railway system extends its coastal route to include the eastern region, offering day-trippers seamless access to the pristine shores of Nang Ram Beach in Sattahip.







This expansion, encompassing the Eastern Line from Bangkok to Chonburi, now seamlessly connects to the once-isolated Nang Ram Beach area in Sattahip. Nestled just 300 meters away from Chuk Samet Station, this beach paradise is now easily accessible by foot or a short taxi ride.

Commencing November 10, 2023, the new train service caters to those yearning for a sun-soaked beach day without the need for an overnight stay. Travelers are encouraged to hop aboard Train No. 283/284 for weekday adventures or opt for Train No. 997/998 for weekend getaways.







Train No. 283/284 (Operates Daily):

Departure: Bangkok (Hua Lamphong) at 06:55 a.m.

Arrival: Pattaya at 10:34 a.m.

Arrival at Chuk Samet: 11:40 a.m.

Departure from Chuk Samet: 01:15 p.m.

Arrival in Bangkok: 06:15 p.m.

Train No. 997/998 (Operates on Weekends Only):

Departure: Bangkok (Hua Lamphong) at 06:45 a.m. (high-speed air-conditioned service)

Arrival: Pattaya at 09:13 a.m.

Arrival at Chuk Samet: 10:10 a.m.

Departure from Chuk Samet: 03:30 p.m.

Arrival in Bangkok: 06:55 p.m.































