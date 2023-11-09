Coastal Escape: Journey by train to Nang Ram Beach

By Pattaya Mail
0
940
You can now take the train along the coastal route to the pristine shores of Nang Ram Beach in Sattahip, nestled just 300 meters away from Chuk Samet Station.

PATTAYA, Thailand – Exciting news awaits beach enthusiasts as Thailand’s railway system extends its coastal route to include the eastern region, offering day-trippers seamless access to the pristine shores of Nang Ram Beach in Sattahip.



This expansion, encompassing the Eastern Line from Bangkok to Chonburi, now seamlessly connects to the once-isolated Nang Ram Beach area in Sattahip. Nestled just 300 meters away from Chuk Samet Station, this beach paradise is now easily accessible by foot or a short taxi ride.

Commencing November 10, 2023, the new train service caters to those yearning for a sun-soaked beach day without the need for an overnight stay. Travelers are encouraged to hop aboard Train No. 283/284 for weekday adventures or opt for Train No. 997/998 for weekend getaways.



Train No. 283/284 (Operates Daily):
Departure: Bangkok (Hua Lamphong) at 06:55 a.m.
Arrival: Pattaya at 10:34 a.m.
Arrival at Chuk Samet: 11:40 a.m.
Departure from Chuk Samet: 01:15 p.m.
Arrival in Bangkok: 06:15 p.m.

Train No. 997/998 (Operates on Weekends Only):
Departure: Bangkok (Hua Lamphong) at 06:45 a.m. (high-speed air-conditioned service)
Arrival: Pattaya at 09:13 a.m.
Arrival at Chuk Samet: 10:10 a.m.
Departure from Chuk Samet: 03:30 p.m.
Arrival in Bangkok: 06:55 p.m.


The new train service caters to those yearning for a sun-soaked beach day on the pristine shores of Nang Ram Beach in Sattahip without the need for an overnight stay.











RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR