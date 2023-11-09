New base for Pattaya bridge club at Dom Restaurant

Jomtien-Pattaya bridge club will shortly move from its current location at Meat Stuff to the popular Italian and international restaurant Dom on Pratumnak Soi 5. Down the hill, Dom is on the left and about 500 meters from the waterfront. A letter from Meat Stuff explained that a major renovation would be occurring there.







The new arrangements begin on Wednesday November 15 and duplicate sessions will be every Monday, Wednesday and Friday beginning at 1 pm. Further information is available from Jeremy Watson on 0858182172 or [email protected] He said, “Bridge at Dom’s will be excellent as the accommodation is airconditioned, the seating is comfortable and there’s plenty of room.” The club averages about 24 players per session, but becomes higher in the high tourist season presently just beginning.







The club was founded in 1994 and is affiliated with the contract bridge league of Thailand. It has operated trouble free for almost 30 years in various locations, apart from an unfortunate misunderstanding in 2016 when members were briefly charged with gambling. No prosecutions were ever brought and bail monies were returned.



























