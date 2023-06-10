Classic Sunset Rendezvous: A Spectacular Gathering of Classic Cars at Ocean Marina Jomtien

Classic car enthusiasts and admirers are eagerly awaiting the inaugural “Classic Sunset Rendezvous” event, set to take place on July 1, 2023, at the scenic waterfront lawn of the prestigious Ocean Marina Jomtien. This exciting gathering promises to be an unforgettable experience for attendees, offering a unique opportunity to witness the beauty of approximately 40 classic cars while enjoying a stunning sunset backdrop.

The event organizers have expressed their enthusiasm for the occasion, stating that if this gathering proves successful, they plan to make it a recurring event every four months, giving classic car aficionados a regular opportunity to revel in the nostalgic charm of these automotive treasures.







Classic car owners from around the region have eagerly embraced the event, bringing their beloved vehicles to be displayed against the picturesque oceanic setting. Among the impressive lineup, one vehicle is set to steal the spotlight – a rare 1955 Mercedes Benz 300 SL Gullwing. This particular model is one of only three currently existing in Thailand, making it a true gem for automotive enthusiasts and collectors.

The event concept revolves around creating a “Come Together” atmosphere for classic car owners and enthusiasts to relish the splendid sunset views, accompanied by delightful cocktails, delectable finger food, and live music. The Ocean Marina Jomtien, renowned for its breathtaking vistas and tranquil ambience, serves as the perfect backdrop for this celebration of automotive history.







As the clock strikes 7 pm, participants will have the opportunity to indulge in an exquisite dining experience at the “Riva Terrace” Restaurant, located in the nearby Ocean Marina Resort Hotel. The restaurant offers an à la carte menu that caters to diverse culinary preferences, ensuring a memorable evening for all attendees.

The Classic Sunset Rendezvous event promises to be an immersive experience, allowing guests to appreciate the timeless beauty of classic cars, mingle with fellow enthusiasts, and savor the enchanting atmosphere of Pattaya’s Eastern Seaboard. Moreover, entry to the event is completely free, making it accessible to the public and welcoming enthusiasts of all ages.







Classic car aficionados, mark your calendars for July 1, 2023, and prepare for an evening of automotive splendor against the backdrop of a breathtaking sunset at Ocean Marina Jomtien. Don’t miss the opportunity to be part of this remarkable event, where passion, elegance, and a shared love for classic cars will merge harmoniously in a celebration of automotive history.

The event is co-organised by the Ocean Marina Jomtien, Ocean Marina Resort and the Classic Car Friends Pattaya. All proceeds will be donated for children’s welfare at the Human Health Network Foundation (Thailand) and the Anti Human Trafficking and Child Abuse Center (ATCC).





















