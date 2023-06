THAILAND EVENT: Enjoy a free performance of Thai Masked Drama at MBK Center in Bangkok on the last Thursday of every month. The next performance is on Thursday 29th June 2023.

At G FL., Zone A Meeting Point

3 PM, 6 PM (2 Rounds / Day).

For more Information: Call Center 1285

More Details: https://www.facebook.com/100064850371491/posts/672335184938155/ (TAT)