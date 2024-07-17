City prepares for 31st Pattaya Marathon this weekend, categories and road closure details

At Pattaya City Hall, Krisana Boonsawat, Deputy Mayor of Pattaya, chaired a meeting to prepare for the 31st Pattaya Marathon. The meeting included Worapot Pongpalee, Assistant Secretary to the Mayor of Pattaya, Pattaya City Council members, heads of government agencies, and private sector representatives. TriLeague (Thailand) Co., Ltd. presented the details of the event.

The marathon, organized by Pattaya City, Chonburi Province, and the Tourism Authority of Thailand, will take place from July 20-21, 2024, in Pattaya, Chonburi. The event aims to promote sports tourism and establish Pattaya as a hub for sports and tourism activities in Southeast Asia. It is also expected to boost Pattaya and Chonburi’s tourism economy, with over 25,000 visitors (including 15,000 competitors and at least 10,000 supporters) anticipated. The influx of visitors will generate significant economic activity and enhance Pattaya’s image.







The starting and finishing point will be at Terminal 21 Pattaya shopping mall. The competition is divided into several categories:

-Saturday, July 20, 2024:

Mini Marathon (10 km, Men and Women)

Family Run and Wheelchair (up to 4.5 km)

-Sunday, July 21, 2024:

Marathon (42 km, Men and Women)

Half Marathon (21 km, Men and Women)

This meeting was the third preparation meeting, focusing on security, traffic management, medical services, and publicity. To ensure smooth operations and minimize issues, 100% road closures will be implemented along the marathon routes. The Chonburi Provincial Police have issued orders to enforce traffic regulations for the convenience and safety of both participants and the public.







Road Closures:

-Saturday, July 20, 2024 (10 km and 4.5 km races):

Pattaya Second Road Soi 1 – Dolphin Roundabout: 00:01 – 09:00

North Pattaya Road, Pattaya Beach Road, Pattaya-Naklua Road, and Pattaya Second Road: 04:00 – 08:00

-Sunday, July 21, 2024 (42 km and 21 km races):

Pattaya Second Road Soi 1 – Dolphin Roundabout: 00:01 – 11:00

North Pattaya Road, Pattaya Beach Road, Thappraya Road, Jomtien Second Road, and Sukhumvit Road: 00:01 – 11:00













































