City gears up for spectacular Pattaya Beach Games

Excitement fills the air in Pattaya City as preparations are underway for the highly anticipated Pattaya Beach Games. The eagerly awaited event is scheduled to take place from June 30 to July 9 at the picturesque Pattaya Beach, aiming to boost sports tourism and attract both local and international travelers.

Deputy Mayor of Pattaya, Kritsana Boonsawat, chaired a meeting to ensure that all necessary arrangements were in place for this grand sporting extravaganza. City officials are fully committed to showcasing Pattaya as a premier sports destination and harnessing the power of sports to promote tourism.







The Pattaya Beach Games will feature four thrilling categories of sports, catering to a wide range of enthusiasts. Spectators can witness intense action in the Beach Soccer competition, featuring two divisions. Beach Volleyball enthusiasts can look forward to captivating matches from June 30 to July 3, with two divisions competing for glory.

For fans of Beach Sepak Takraw, a fast-paced and acrobatic sport, the competition will showcase six divisions battling it out from July 7 to July 9. Beach Tennis aficionados can witness gripping matches from July 7 to July 9, as five divisions vie for victory.







The selection of these sports reflects their growing interest and popularity among sports enthusiasts. Furthermore, the organizers are dedicated to raising the competition to an international standard, putting Pattaya City on the global map as a “Sports City” and promoting sports tourism.

Pattaya City invites both locals and tourists to join in the excitement and show support for their favorite athletes. The Pattaya Beach Games promise to be an extraordinary event, highlighting the city’s commitment to sports and its potential as a premier sports and tourism destination.





















