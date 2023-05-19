Motorcycle thief dies in crash during get-away

A motorbike thief died after he crashed into a car while trying to get away from the scene of his crime on the night of May 16.

Ms Krittiya Waiyakula, 29, the driver of the Toyota Yaris involved in the crashed told police that while she was driving back home to Pattaya after work on the poorly lit and under construction Sukhumvit highway, a speeding motorbike travelling in the wrong direction came straight at her. She could not avoid the bike nor brake fast enough as the motorcycle slammed head-on into her car.







At the same time the owner of the motorbike Mr. Neanrit Arison, traced his stolen red Yamaha Filano’s location using the iPad he had left underneath the motorcycle seat while visiting the Night Market in Pattaya. Unfortunately when he found his bike, it was wedged into the front of the car with Chalermpol, the 42 year-old thief lying dead on the road nearby.

Police conducted a preliminary investigation at the scene before interrogating the car driver to determine the cause of the accident. They also questioned the motorcycle owner regarding the theft.















