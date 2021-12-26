Christmas traditions continue with angelic voices singing carols at Pattaya City Expats Club

By Pattaya Mail
Radchada (Toy) Chomjinda and PCEC Member Judith Edmonds show some of the products made by the children at the Child Protection and Development Center offered for sale to PCEC Members and guests.

Continuing the annual tradition for their Christmas Program, the Pattaya City Expats Club (PCEC) invited a children’s choir to entertain with Christmas songs, followed by members and guests joining in the festivities doing some caroling of their own.



At the meeting on Wednesday, December 22, the PCEC welcomed more than 40 children from the Child Protection and Development Centre (CPDC) dressed in red and white Santa suits. To the enjoyment of all, the children sang several well-known carols (Jingle Bells, Feliz Navidad, Joy to the World, & We Wish You a Merry Christmas). These adorable children did very well with the English songs and concluded their performance with a song in Thai.


In the past, club member Judith Edmonds collected donations and used the funds to purchase presents for Santa to hand out to the children. However, this year the decision was to have no Santa to avoid the risk of close contact during the current Covid situation. Instead, the donations were given the following day to Radchada (Toy) Chomjinda, Director of the Human Help Network Foundation of Thailand which operates the CPDC. The money would be used for the CPDC children’s benefit.



Following the departure of the children, Pattaya entertainers Joy and Don Gonzales invited the audience to join them in singing some popular Christmas carols (12 Days of Christmas, Oh Holy Night, I’m Dreaming of a White Christmas, Hark the Herald Angels Sing, and Hallelujah).

The meeting concluded with Member Roger Fox leading the members and guests in singing Silent Night. For more information, visit the PCEC’s website at https://pcec.club.

Toy mentioned that these children on the front row were, unlike the others, performing before an audience for the first time.


The Children’s Choir from the CPDC entertaining PCEC members and guests singing some popular Christmas carols enjoyed by all.



The children hold the Certificate of Appreciation presented to the CPDC for bringing their choir to sing Christmas carols as part of the PCEC’s annual Christmas program.

MC Judith Edmonds obtained products made by the children from the CPDC and presented them to Joy and Don Gonzales in appreciation for lending their musical talents for the PCEC’s annual Christmas Program.



On arrival at the CPDC, PCEC Chairman Les Edmonds and Treasurer Judith Edmonds are greeted by two children. The visit was on the following day from the PCEC meeting, where the children entertained with Christmas carols.



Chairman Les Edmonds and Treasurer Judith Edmonds pose with the children from the CPDC after presenting a “check” showing a total of 68,000 baht donated by PCEC members and guests. Later, Judith received an additional 10,000 baht to be given to the CPDC, bringing the total donated to 78,000 baht.









