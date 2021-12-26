Heavenly Pavilion Cigar Lounge & Bar now open at Sun Sabella

For anyone looking for a first-rate cigar here in Pattaya, or those simply wishing to take it easy while seated on a plush leather chair with ambient sounds in a truly restful location – look no further. We now have such a magical hideaway right here in Jomtien’s Sun Sabella Resort, located on Thappraya Road at the entrance to Sugar Hut, near the Pratamnak turn.







The newest venue created by the resort’s ever-engaging owner, Dr Sunya Viravaidya, for guests’ delight and enjoyment, the Heavenly Pavilion has three levels. The ground floor is decorated with photos of famous historical cigar aficionados, such as Winston Churchill and Fidel Castro, the latter photographed with the charming Thai lady we affectionately call Dr. Grace. As well as being the sister to Apasara Hongsakula, who, as Miss Thailand in 1965 was crowned Miss Universe, Dr. Grace has earned a place in the history books by being the first Thai lady to visit Cuba.



As one of the speakers at the opening ceremony, Dr. Grace kept us all captivated when she described her meeting with the enigmatic Castro and how she negotiated the right to import Cuban cigars into Thailand. In the old days, it took a trip to the Sheraton in Bangkok to find Cuban cigars, but thanks to Dr. Grace, that is no longer necessary. Along with a range of tobacco from many countries, Cuban cigars can be found right here in Pattaya at the Heavenly Pavilion to go with spirits of the same fine quality.







More opulent comfort can be found on the 2nd floor, along with my favourite piece of furniture, a charming writing desk complete with traditional library lamp. Perhaps an idea for my next office – a place to escape the talk of variants and pandemics whilst enjoying some peace and tranquility!





This level has more lovely music selected by Thomas Reimer, the resident guitarist at The Jazz Pit (another popular hang out at the resort). Then, for those willing to go further and take on the spiral staircase to the third floor, your efforts will be rewarded when you are afforded wonderful views over Sun Sabella and right across the Sugar Hut Resort. This marvelous treehouse setting puts you right amongst the magnificent tall trees donated to Dr. Sunya by Queen Sirikit, the Queen Mother, and is where you can enjoy the wonderful natural breeze.

To commemorate the opening of this truly spectacular new addition, not just to Sun Sabella but the city of Pattaya too, a Grand Opening was held with a ribbon cutting on each level.

A host of honoured dignitaries graced the event, including General Paibool Khumchaya, Privy Councillor, General Niphon Pharunnit, PIC Group Consultant, and Banpot Hongthong, Former Permanent Secretary to the Ministry of Agriculture & Cooperatives.

It was Discover Pattaya’s honour to be part of this prestigious event and we urge everyone to have a look around the beautiful Sun Sabella grounds – a truly wonderful space for us all to enjoy.

















































