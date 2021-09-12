Chonburi races to vaccinate 70% before Oct. 1

Chonburi is racing to vaccinate 70 percent of its adult population to reopen to foreign tourism Oct. 1.

Wittaya Kunplome, president of the Chonburi Provincial Administrative Organization, said Sept. 11 the province is about 10 percent through its supply of the Chinese-made Sinopharm coronavirus vaccine and expects to have administered first doses to 110,000 people by the end of September.







Wittaya said Chonburi purchased 220,000 doses of Sinopharm from Chulabhorn Royal Academy rather than wait for the government to supply free vaccines. Had officials waited, Chonburi and Pattaya never would have had a chance of reopening next month, as 70 percent of adults must be vaccinated for the Pattaya Move On plan to proceed.



Wittaya’s brother, Pattaya Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome, said not only is the city looking forward to the return of international visitors, but resumption of business meetings by Thai companies and international conventions.







































