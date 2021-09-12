Motorbike thieves suspected in East Pattaya dog poisonings

East Pattaya residents suspect thieves behind a rash of after-curfew motorbike thefts are poisoning dogs whose barks might attract attention.

A well-known Muay Thai boxer was the latest left mourning the death of his pet dogs.







Mawin Meekun, who boxes under the name “Wan Marwin Pumphanmuang,” put a sign in his Soi Khao Talo 10 yard Sept. 11, cursing whoever killed his 8-month-old male Labrador and 5-month-old female pitbull, wishing the killers the same awful death.

Near the puppies whose stiff bodies still had foam around the mouths, was a bag of a blue chemical and fresh chicken mixed with the chemical.

A third dog, a year-old Bang Kaew, initially was missing but staggered home while reporters were interviewing the super-lightweight fighter from Rajadamnern Stadium.

As he did with the dead pups, Mawin forced the dog to swallow raw eggs to get it to vomit the poisoned meat. It didn’t work for the first two.







The boxer said he had no idea who poisoned the dogs or why, as they were not fierce. However, he said, they did bark at any strangers coming near the house.

Neighbors said there have been numerous dog poisonings, and the timing of them corresponds with the recent spate of motorbike thefts. Locals suspect thieves are killing the dogs so they can steal the bikes without attracting attention.



































