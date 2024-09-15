‘Chonburi International Music Festival in the Rain’ to rock Pattaya beach on two weekends

PATTAYA, Thailand – Get ready for a musical extravaganza as the Chonburi International Music Festival in the Rain hits Pattaya Beach in Chonburi Province! Organized by the Tourism Authority of Thailand, this event promises an unforgettable experience with three stages featuring three different music genres. The festival is free of charge and will take place from September 20-22 (Fri-Sun), and September 27-29 (Fri-Sun), from 5:00 PM to 11:00 PM.

The event will feature live performances from well-known artists, daily fireworks displays, and an exciting Food Market, offering a range of premium seafood, local delicacies, and popular street food from Chonburi.







In addition to the music and food, the festival will include a Sustainable Workshop Station where attendees can create souvenirs using plastic waste collected from the ocean, promoting environmental awareness.

Don’t miss out on this opportunity to enjoy great music, food, and eco-friendly activities with your friends!

For more information, contact: 1672

































