Keeper behind viral hippo ‘Moo Deng’ shares his journey and promises to make her famous

CHONBURI, Thailand – Sriracha’s open zoo, Khao Kheow, has become a popular weekend destination thanks to the viral fame of “Moo Deng,” a baby pygmy hippo. Visitors have been flocking to the zoo, eager to catch a glimpse of her playful antics. Some even arrive before the zoo opens, determined to be among the first to see Moo Deng.

The zoo’s official page, “Ka Moo & The Gang,” shared images of the long queues forming before opening hours, marking a phenomenon unlike anything Khao Kheow Zoo has experienced before. Although past zoo stars like Moo Toon the warthog gained popularity, Moo Deng’s fame has skyrocketed, with social media coverage reaching audiences worldwide.



Moo Deng’s rise to stardom is largely credited to her keeper, Mr. Attapol Nundee, also known as “P’Benz,” who has been diligently caring for Moo Deng and her animal companions. P’Benz’s deep affection for the animals he oversees motivated him to create the “Ka Moo & The Gang” Facebook page, where he shares their daily lives with the world.

Attapol, a graduate of Sukhothai Thammathirat Open University with a degree in agricultural management, began working at Khao Kheow Zoo in 2016 as an electrician. After completing his degree, he applied for a full-time zookeeper position earlier this year. During his job interview, coinciding with the pregnancy of Moo Deng’s mother, Jona, he made a bold promise to the zoo’s director, Mr. Narongwit Chotchoy, stating, “I will make the newborn pygmy hippo famous.”







The director was initially skeptical of Attapol’s ambitious claim, but it ultimately became a reality. “I didn’t expect Moo Deng to become this famous. It’s unbelievable how far she’s come,” said Attapol. He humorously added, “It’s beyond my wildest dreams—thank you to everyone who has helped make Moo Deng so well-known.”

However, Attapol expressed some concern about the potential downsides of Moo Deng’s fame. “As she grows older, she may need to be relocated for breeding purposes, and her fans might not be happy. But it’s important for her to grow and thrive in her natural environment.” Despite these challenges, he remains proud of the role he’s played in bringing her into the spotlight.

Zoo Director Narongwit echoed these sentiments, admitting he never expected Moo Deng to achieve such fame at only two months old. He credited Moo Deng’s charm and playfulness, along with Attapol’s dedication, for her popularity. “It wasn’t just Attapol’s idea to make the hippo famous that impressed me, but his genuine commitment to developing the zoo and caring for the animals.”

As Moo Deng continues to capture hearts, her keeper looks forward to his next chapter at Khao Kheow, taking care of more animals and sharing their stories with the world.



















































