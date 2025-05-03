Chinese tourist arrivals in Thailand hit record low since visa waiver, prompting urgent recovery proposals

PATTAYA, Thailand – Thailand’s tourism sector is facing a new setback as the number of international tourists declines, with a particularly sharp drop among Chinese travelers—the country’s top source of foreign visitors. On April 16, 2025, Chinese tourist arrivals fell to just over 5,000 people per day, marking the lowest level since Thailand and China launched their visa-free travel agreement. This is a dramatic drop from the previous daily average of 15,000–20,000. In response, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is shifting its strategy to target new and emerging long-haul markets.







According to the latest data from the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, from January 1 to April 20, 2025, Thailand welcomed a total of 11,272,379 international tourists, a modest increase of 0.52% compared to the same period in 2024. The top five source countries were:

China – 1,524,697 visitors Malaysia – 1,401,169 Russia – 835,385 India – 677,793 South Korea – 549,982

However, the sharp decline in Chinese visitors is raising alarm. On April 16, only 5,833 Chinese tourists entered Thailand—a new record low since the visa waiver began on March 1, 2024.



Former Minister Attached to the Prime Minister’s Office and current deputy leader of the United Thai Nation Party, Mr. Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana, noted that although the total number of tourists reached 9.55 million in Q1 2025 (a 2% growth), numbers are expected to fall in Q2 during the low season. He stressed that the Chinese market is particularly concerning, with daily arrivals now down to just 5,000–6,000 people.

He urged the government and the Ministry of Tourism and Sports to act quickly to restore confidence in Thailand’s safety, and to launch major tourism campaigns in cooperation with the private sector. He echoed the Tourism Council of Thailand’s suggestion to assign the TAT to urgently revise its marketing plans to win back Chinese tourists.



Mr. Thanet Supornsahasrangsi, President of the Association of Chonburi Tourism Federation (ACTF), reported that Chinese tourist numbers in Pattaya have been falling since the kidnapping of a Chinese celebrity near the Thai border and the recent earthquake in Myanmar—events that damaged public confidence in regional safety. Both group tours and Free Independent Travelers (FIT) from China have decreased significantly.

In March 2025, only 300,000 Chinese tourists visited Thailand, while Vietnam saw a staggering 670,000 arrivals from China in the same month. This marked the first time Vietnam’s Chinese tourist arrivals surpassed Thailand’s. Safety concerns and Vietnam’s better-developed tourist infrastructure are cited as main reasons.

Mr. Thanet proposed a three-part urgent plan:

Organize a “Mega FAM Trip” for 400 Chinese travel agents and media to rebuild trust in Thailand. Launch over 1,000 charter flights from multiple Chinese cities with government support, provided each flight reaches at least 80% passenger capacity. Expand similar efforts to the South Korean and Russian markets to increase overall tourist numbers.

Ms. Thapanee Kiatphaibool, Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand, confirmed that the agency is pivoting toward high-growth and high-spending markets to compensate for the slump in Chinese arrivals. These include 15 long-haul markets (such as the UK, Germany, Israel, and Australia) and 9 short-haul markets (including Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, and India).





TAT is also expanding its focus on high-value segments such as:

Health & Wellness Tourism: Thai massage, spas, yoga, healthy cuisine, and medical wellness programs, which are popular with European, Middle Eastern, and ASEAN travelers.

Yacht and Superyacht Tourism: Targeting affluent travelers from Europe, Australia, and Asia-Pacific.

Sports and Entertainment Tourism: Promoting activities like golf, marathons, Muay Thai, diving, and cycling across key markets.







Digital Nomads and Workation Seekers: Especially in Chiang Mai, Bangkok, Phuket, Koh Samui, Hua Hin, and Krabi.

Additionally, Thailand is strengthening ties with the Middle East through participation in the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2025, the region’s top tourism trade show. The TAT aims to promote Thailand as a global Medical and Wellness Hub, while showcasing luxury travel, family-friendly destinations, and halal tourism experiences.

































