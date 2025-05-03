Panic as thousands of fruit bats invade Pattaya, raising health and tourism concerns

PATTAYA, Thailand – Panic has erupted among local residents in Pattaya area as thousands of fruit bats have taken over large trees in Soi Naklua 18/1. Concerned citizens fear the bats could spread disease and damage the city’s reputation as a leading tourist destination.

Local reporters visited the area following complaints from residents who observed an increasing number of “flying foxes”—a type of large fruit bat—roosting in tall roadside trees. Especially during the early morning and evening hours, the bats are seen flying out to forage and returning to the same roosting spot in large numbers. The ground beneath the trees is littered with bat droppings, causing an unpleasant odor and potential health hazards.







According to residents, the bat colony has been present for several years. Attempts were made to deter them by cutting down the trees, but when new branches grew back, the bats returned. Despite concerns, the sight has also attracted foreign tourists who often stop to watch or photograph the bats with fascination.

Experts believe the bats are most likely “fruit bats” or “flying foxes”, a species known to live in temple grounds or community areas rich in fruit and vegetation. The bats’ presence during May may relate to seasonal migration or mating behaviors, which explain the synchronized movement of large flocks. Specialists stress that this is not necessarily a dangerous sign.

Nonetheless, local residents are urging relevant authorities to inspect the situation and implement preventive measures to protect public health and the local environment.

































