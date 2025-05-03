Pattaya school uniform sales dip as families feel economic pinch

PATTAYA, Thailand – At Thaweechai Store, a well-known and the largest school uniform shop in the Naklua area, many parents typically take time off on Labor Day to shop for school uniforms with their children ahead of the mid-May school term. However, the shopping atmosphere was noticeably subdued this year during the morning hours.

Manot Wongthaisuwan, the store owner, shared that the normally busy morning hours of Labor Day were quiet this year. He believes the sluggish economy is leading families to be more frugal. Most sales were to students switching schools or progressing from kindergarten to primary or primary to secondary levels. Those staying in the same school year often came only to update embroidered names rather than purchase new sets.







Customers continue to favor the “Samor” brand for its high-quality, durable fabric—saving them from buying again next year. Manoch added that the shop is currently offering a 10% discount on all purchases, with name embroidery priced at just 30 baht, cheaper than many other places. He urged parents to shop early, noting a 7-day wait time for embroidery as the school term nears.

For parents unsure about the uniform requirements of specific schools, trained staff are available to assist. Although overall sales this year appear weaker, final results will depend on activity in the days just before schools reopen. Most brands have not raised prices.

































