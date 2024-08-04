Ceiling collapse at Chiang Mai Airport injures two child passengers, Dutch and Chinese

At approximately 7:55 AM on August 3, a ceiling panel collapsed at the outbound baggage screening area in the domestic terminal of Chiang Mai Airport. The incident resulted in injuries to two child passengers. One was a Dutch child who sustained minor injuries to the back of their hand, and the other was a Chinese child who suffered a head injury.

Medical staff at the airport provided immediate first aid. Wing Commander Ronakorn Chalermsanyakorn, the director of Chiang Mai Airport, was present to oversee the situation and coordinate the response.







The Dutch child and their family decided to continue their journey to Don Mueang Airport. Chiang Mai Airport coordinated with Don Mueang Airport to ensure they received proper care upon arrival.

The Chinese passenger was taken to a private hospital in Chiang Mai for a thorough examination and received stitches for a 5-centimeter head wound.







After treatment, they returned to Chiang Mai Airport to continue their journey to Hat Yai Airport. Airport staff assisted with purchasing new clothes and tickets for the entire family, provided lunch, and arranged for them to wait in a VIP lounge. Initial financial compensation was also provided. Further care will be coordinated with the insurance company to ensure the passengers’ benefits are handled appropriately.

Wing Commander Ronakorn Chalermsanyakorn expressed deep apologies and regret for the incident, acknowledging the fault and welcoming any feedback to improve safety. The collapse was initially attributed to excessive moisture accumulation in the ceiling panel, which could not support the weight.

This was due to high humidity in the insulation of the overhead air ducts, exacerbated by continuous rain in recent days. The damaged and weakened ceiling panels have been removed, and the planned maintenance to replace the insulation and air ducts will be expedited to prevent future incidents.























































