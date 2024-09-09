Children at CPDC Pattaya train in the art of Muay Thai

PATTAYA, Thailand – A Muay Thai training session was held on September 1, for children at the Child Protection and Development Center (CPDC) by Kombat Group. This initiative aims to provide the young participants with self-defense skills, physical exercise, and the potential to pursue a professional career in Muay Thai.







The program, which highlights the cultural and practical benefits of Muay Thai, aims to preserve this ancient national art form while enhancing the children’s physical fitness, fighting instincts, and self-confidence. Muay Thai, often referred to as the art of eight limbs, is deeply rooted in Thai heritage and offers significant benefits, including self-defense, physical conditioning, and career opportunities.

The training sessions will be held every Saturday until further notice, focusing on instilling discipline, sportsmanship, and respect. By participating in this program, the children not only engage with a vital aspect of their cultural legacy but also prepare for both personal growth and professional success in the future.





































