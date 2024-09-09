Scaffolding collapse topples power pole, blocks road in Central Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – On September 8, heavy rainfall and strong winds in Pattaya led to the collapse of scaffolding at a seven-story hotel construction site in Soi Arunothai on Pattaya Central Road. The incident caused metal plates and debris to fall onto the road, damaging electrical wires and toppling a high-voltage power pole, obstructing traffic.







Fortunately, no injuries were reported. Pattaya Special Operations officials swiftly responded by closing both lanes of the road to ensure public safety. They coordinated with the Pattaya Electricity Authority and other relevant agencies to inspect the damaged electrical systems and cleared the road for traffic.





































