Chulalongkorn doctors study Pattaya rescue group’s marine-accident response

An emergency medical team from Chulalongkorn University Hospital spent a day with the rescuers of Pattaya’s Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation to study how it responds to marine accidents.
Rescue unit President Prasit Thongtitcharoen welcomed Dr. Isara Ariyachi-panitch, chief of emergency medicine at the Bangkok hospital April 20.
Isara said Sawang Boriboon was chosen as a case study as its rescuers and paramedics respond to both land and sea accidents. It is well-known for having top-notch training and modern equipment and operates in a busy tourist-centric environment.
Chulalongkorn’s team studied how Sawang Boriboon treats victims of maritime disasters to gain knowledge to correctly and safely help victims once they reach the emergency room.