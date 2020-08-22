Chulalongkorn doctors study Pattaya rescue group’s marine-accident response

An emergency medical team from Chulalongkorn University Hospital spent a day with the rescuers of Pattaya’s Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation to study how it responds to marine accidents.







Please Support Pattaya Mail

Rescue unit President Prasit Thongtitcharoen welcomed Dr. Isara Ariyachi-panitch, chief of emergency medicine at the Bangkok hospital April 20.

Isara said Sawang Boriboon was chosen as a case study as its rescuers and paramedics respond to both land and sea accidents. It is well-known for having top-notch training and modern equipment and operates in a busy tourist-centric environment.

Chulalongkorn’s team studied how Sawang Boriboon treats victims of maritime disasters to gain knowledge to correctly and safely help victims once they reach the emergency room.

Loading…











