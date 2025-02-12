Helmet Heroes and Rotary Club of Jomtien-Pattaya to distribute free motorcycle helmets in Pattaya on February 15

PATTAYA, Thailand – Helmet Heroes Thailand, founded by social media influencer Savvy Rick Brown, is set to host a free motorcycle helmet distribution event in collaboration with the Pattaya Police Department and the Rotary Club of Jomtien-Pattaya. The event will take place on February 15 at 2 p.m. at the Pattaya Central Police Station on Beach Road.







Sponsored by Pattaya House Builder, a leading construction and renovation company known for its Western management approach and commitment to quality, the initiative aims to promote road safety and community well-being. The company’s involvement highlights its dedication to giving back to the local community, reinforcing its role as a leader in Eastern Thailand’s residential construction industry.

“We are thrilled to continue our mission of enhancing road safety in Pattaya,” said Rick Brown, founder of Helmet Heroes Thailand. “With strong community partners like Pattaya House Builder, we can make a greater impact and help protect more lives.” During the event, 35 free motorcycle helmets will be distributed to children and adults. Community members are encouraged to attend and support this safety initiative.



Rotary Club Jomtien-Pattaya, a key partner in the event, is dedicated to improving road safety for children through educational programs, awareness campaigns, and helmet giveaways. “Every helmet given is a step toward a safer future for Thailand,” said Max Kimberley-Thompson, Rotary President Elect.

For more information, contact: President Elect Max Kimberley-Thompson. Email: [email protected]































