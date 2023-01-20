Thai-Italian model could face charge of sheltering husband in Forex-3D online Ponzi scheme

Officials of the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) filed a complaint with the police against a Thai-Italian model Sarah Casinghini for illegally sheltering a suspect in the Forex-3D online Ponzi scheme, Daryl Cai Younghui, who is her husband.

DSI investigators on Thursday filed the complaint to the police at the Bang Phlat police station. The police will examine evidence submitted by the DSI officials before summoning Ms.Casinghini for questioning.







The offence is punishable by a maximum of two years in jail and/or a maximum fine of 40,000 baht.

Her Singaporean husband was arrested at Phuket Airport on Jan 16 for allegedly involving in the Forex-3D Ponzi scheme with financial damage, exceeding two billion baht. He denied all charges.

The court rejected his lawyer’s bail application as the suspect poses a flight risk. (TNA)





































