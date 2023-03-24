Bungee near-disaster not in Pattaya itself

Global media was agog after a Hong Kong tourist suffered a broken cord at a high-altitude bungee jump in Thailand and plunged into the water below. However, he luckily survived the experience. Many local and international media have given the location as “Pattaya”, but the bungee jump in question is several kilometers away to the north west and well outside the orbit of city administration.







Meanwhile, Pattaya’s own bungee jump and human slingshot is situated off Thepprasit Road and management points out that no accidents have occurred there since inauguration in 1989. Officials say that full maintenance is maintained and always has been, even though there are currently no national regulations in force. Parts are regularly inspected and replaced as soon as there a sign of wear and tear. The Thepprasit Road’s bungee jump is 60 meters high, the first in south east Asia and the highest in Thailand.



Bungee jumping is not for the faint of heart and is popular with adrenaline junkies. It dates back to ancient New Zealand and was first introduced into Europe in 1979 at the Clifton suspension bridge in Bristol UK from where “thrillophilia” spread throughout the world. Hundreds of thousands of visitors have experienced the Thepprasit Road experience over the past 30-some years. They vouch for the fact that you will get a unique view of the city from a unique angle.



















