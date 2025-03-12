Brace for traffic chaos, driving not recommended – Navigating Pattaya’s Songkran from day to night

PATTAYA, Thailand – Songkran in Pattaya is an exciting yet chaotic time, with the festival extending beyond the usual April 13-15 period. For 2025, celebrations are set to run from April 12 to 19, drawing massive crowds for a week-long series of events. With this influx of visitors, traffic congestion becomes a major issue from morning until late at night, making it essential to plan ahead.







During Songkran, major roads like Beach Road, Second Road, and Sukhumvit Road often experience gridlock or full closures. On April 19, for example, roads from Central Pattaya Intersection to Walking Street will be closed from 2:30 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. To avoid getting stuck, knowing alternative routes and using navigation apps can be helpful. Some travelers opt for baht buses or motorbike taxis, though these services may also be delayed due to the sheer volume of traffic. Walking often turns out to be the most efficient way to move around, especially in the busiest areas.

Keeping up with traffic news is crucial, and local sources frequently update on road closures and congestion patterns. Official social media channels also provide real-time traffic updates, helping travelers adjust their plans as needed.



Driving in Pattaya during Songkran is not recommended, as roads can become hazardous due to reckless driving, alcohol consumption, and unexpected water fights. For those venturing out, it is wise to keep valuables in waterproof pouches to prevent damage. Crowds can be overwhelming, so staying vigilant in public spaces is essential to avoid accidents or other safety concerns.

With proper planning and awareness, navigating Pattaya during Songkran can be manageable, allowing visitors to enjoy the festival’s vibrant energy while minimizing the stress of traffic gridlock.























