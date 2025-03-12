While police fine bikers for loud exhausts in Pattaya, some residents wonder why booming nightclubs remain unchecked

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya’s law enforcement has intensified efforts to address the persistent issue of motorcycles equipped with loud exhaust systems disrupting the city’s tranquility. In recent months, police have established routine checkpoints, particularly during nighttime hours, to identify and penalize violators. Motorcycles found exceeding the legal noise limit are subjected to immediate fines, and in certain instances, the vehicles are impounded until necessary modifications are made to comply with regulations.







Despite these enforcement actions, residents have voiced concerns regarding the continued prevalence of noisy motorcycles. One resident questioned the import and sale of exhaust pipes with specifications reaching 140 decibels, significantly surpassing the legal limit of 95 decibels, asking, “Why are they allowed to be imported or sold here?”

Another long-time observer highlighted the enduring nature of the problem, stating, “They do this since years. The louder the pipe, the less the IQ.”



Additionally, some community members have pointed out inconsistencies in enforcement priorities. One comment noted that while police are actively cracking down on noisy vehicles, there appears to be less focus on nightclubs blasting music outside official nightlife zones, suggesting that targeting individual offenders may be more straightforward than addressing establishments backed by influential figures.

Concerns extend beyond noise pollution, as observations have been made about certain Thai motorcyclists operating without rearview mirrors, license plates, or helmets, sometimes carrying multiple passengers and potentially driving under the influence. This has led to calls for more comprehensive enforcement of traffic laws to enhance public safety.







In comparison, some have remarked that in other countries, strict noise ordinances are enforced to maintain community peace, implying a need for more robust regulatory measures in Pattaya.

The ongoing efforts by Pattaya’s police to mitigate noise pollution from motorcycles reflect a commitment to improving the quality of life for residents and visitors alike. However, these community insights underscore the complexities involved in enforcement and the necessity for a multifaceted approach to effectively address the issue.























