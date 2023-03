Boonanan Pattanasin was re-elected president of the Pattaya Business & Tourism Association (PBTA) for another two years.

Top Pattaya-area officials attended the PBTA’s March 15 annual general meeting at the Green Park Resort where Boonanan was the only candidate on the ballot.

The AGM also heard reports on the association’s income and expenses, foreign labor recruitment and employment, and insurance and benefits offered by the Office of Insurance Commission.