130,000 tourists visit Koh Larn Tropical Island in March

Koh Larn attracted more than 130,000 tourists so far in March with that number expected to grow with the return of Chinese visitors.

Pattaya Deputy Mayor Manote Nongyai said March 15 that the island attracted an average of 10,000 people a day in the first two weeks of the month.

He said 70% of those tourists were Thai. Foreign visitors were led by tourists from Russia and India.

Manote calls the throngs of visitors to Koh Larn good for the city’s tourism industry.







Koh Larn visitors both go for the day and stay overnight, he said. But there are not enough accommodations or infrastructure to support a large overnight crowd.

Pattaya has worked throughout the coronavirus pandemic to improve Koh Larn’s roads and piers, but its water, electricity and waste-disposal systems still are inadequate.



























