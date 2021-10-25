Boom time at Pattaya-Jomtien immigration bureau

As expected, Monday morning brought hundreds of customers to local immigration after a four days holiday. By lunchtime over one thousand foreigners had received queuing tickets after considerable waiting in line because of health and safety precautions to restrict numbers inside the building. Jomtien Immigration is the lead office of Chonburi which also includes bases in Sri Racha and Ko Sri Chang.







Apart from routine business such as 90 day reports, the last week of the month also sees the expiration of the special 60-days Covid visas for tourists unable or unwilling to return home. These are currently available until late next month. It is not known if the discretionary permits might be renewable after that time. It could depend on whether the land borders reopen for tourist traffic.





























