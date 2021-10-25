Thai Australian beauty crowned Miss Universe Thailand 2021

Ann Scott-Kemmis (Anchilee) was crowned Miss Universe Thailand 2021 and will be the Thai representative at the upcoming Miss Universe 2021.

The 22-year-old Thai-Australian beauty – who graduated from the University of Sydney – will now represent the Land of Smiles in the 70th Miss Universe in Eilat, Israel.







The final competition took place on the eve of October 25th, 2021 (Sunday) at Pattaya’s Nong Nooch Tropical Garden. This year, the pageant was presented under the concept of ‘Power of Passion.’ The announcements were divided into four rounds: Top 30, Top 15, Top 10, and Top 3.

At the end of the competition, Anchilee won first place in the Miss Universe Thailand 2021 contest. The 1st runner-up went to Tharina Botes, a half Thai-African from Phuket, and the 2nd runner-up went to Nanthiya Suwansawaeng from Nakhon Ratchasima. (NNT)





























