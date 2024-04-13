Foreign Affairs Minister monitors latest situation along Thailand-Myanmar border in Mae Sot, Tak

H.E. Mr. Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, visited Mae Sot district, Tak province, to monitor latest situation along Thailand-Myanmar border. He was joined by Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs, Secretary General of National Security Council, and high-level representatives from Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Defence, Royal Thai Armed Forces Headquarter, Royal Thai Army, Office of the National Security Council, and Royal Thai Police.







This morning, the Deputy Prime Minister met with Governor of Tak Province and representatives from local security agencies to hear briefing about the latest Thailand-Myanmar border situation, and preparations to address impacts on Thailand in an effective and timely manner.

The Minister then visited the First and Second Thailand-Myanmar Friendship Bridges in Mae Sot district, Tak province. Also present were Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs, Secretary-General of National Security Council, Governor of Tak Province, and high-level representatives of relevant security agencies.







The Deputy Prime Minister visited border checkpoints at both friendship bridges. He also exchanged views with local venders near the 1st Friendship Bridge, and gave an interview to both Thai and foreign media at the 2nd Friendship Bridge’s border checkpoint. (MFA)













































