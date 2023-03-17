PM meets with Chair of Japan –Thailand Trade and Economic Committee

At the Government House, Mr. Suzuki Yoshihisa, vice-chairman of the Board of Councilors of Japan Business Federation (Keidanren), and Mr. Suzuki Jun, chair of Japan –Thailand Trade and Economic Committee, paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister and Defense Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha on occasion of their visit to Thailand. Deputy Secretary-General to the Prime Minister and Acting Government Spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri disclosed gist of the meeting as follows:







The Prime Minister welcomed vice-chairman of Keidanren and chair of Japan –Thailand Trade and Economic Committee, and conveyed his regards to Keidanren chairman. Thailand and Japan have elevated relations to comprehensive strategic partnership during the visit of Japanese Prime Minister to the country at the APEC Economic Leaders' Week. Thailand stands ready to advance cooperation with Japan in a tangible manner, and provide support to Japanese investment in the country. He thanked Keidanren for promoting economic relations and cooperation between the two countries, and supporting Thailand’s hosting of APEC, as secretary-general of the APEC Business Advisory Council (ABAC).







Chair of Japan –Thailand Trade and Economic Committee expressed pleasure to visit Thailand, and to follow up on the discussions made during the Nikkei Forum last year. He commended the success of the Prime Minister and the Thai Government on the adoption of the Bangkok Goals on BCG Economy at the APEC Leaders’ Meeting, which is in line with Japan’s policy on the climate change and green economic development. He expressed confidence that the two countries have potential to explore new trade and investment opportunities in relations to the BCG economy, green energy, and environmentally-friendly industries.







Both parties also discussed other issues of mutual interest:

Both parties affirmed commitment to strengthen economic cooperation. The Prime Minister thanked Japanese private sector for their confidence in Thailand, and for continually using Thailand as production base. Chair of Japan –Thailand Trade and Economic Committee commended Thailand’s potentials and committed to work together with the country to promote environment conducive to business operation of the Japanese investors. Japan also agreed to promote mutual trade and investment through the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP).



On environment and clean energy cooperation, both parties agreed that Thailand and Japan are now going through a transition to clean energy to achieve carbon neutrality and net-zero GHG emission. Thailand is developing a National Energy Plan and the Transition Plan to Zero Emission Vehicles (ZEVs). Therefore, Japan’s investment in energy technology and low-carbon energy would be welcomed. Keidanren member companies are also invited to expand their investment in the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC), especially in low-carbon technology industries which they have expertise.







With regard to agricultural and food cooperation, the Prime Minister praised Japan for efficient management of agroindustry, which is relevant with the Thai context where most people are in the agricultural sector. He hoped that Japan would consider investment with a Thai counterpart in the area of agroindustry, on which Chair of Japan –Thailand Trade and Economic Committee agreed to take this into consideration. He also stated that Japan has placed great importance on food security, and hoped for the Thai private sector to consider investment in Japan in the area, as Thai food is immensely popular among the Japanese.







The Prime Minister took the occasion to wish Keidanren a success in the 24 th meeting of Japan Thailand Trade and Economic Committee Meeting which is to be held the next day, and the first in 8 years. The meeting is expected to further reinforce Thailand-Japan economic relations through discussion on promotion of pleasant investment environment, and economic cooperation in such areas as smart cities, tourism, and environment. Chair of Japan –Thailand Trade and Economic Committee expressed belief that the meeting would be fruitful for the benefit of both countries. (PRD)



























