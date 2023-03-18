Colors of the East festival returns to Pattaya March 30

The Colors of the East festival returns to Pattaya for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic March 30-April 2.

Pattaya Mayor Poramet Ngampichet met March 16 with representatives from Rayong Province and organizer Image Cooperation Co. to plan the event, which showcases tourism and locally made products from four eastern provinces: Chonburi, Rayong, Chachoengsao and Trat.







This year’s festival will feature more than 60 booths offering tours, hotel packages and attractions tickets. Each day also will feature concerts from Yes’sir Day, Kaimook the Voice, Bam Pailin and Prang Prangthip.

The event site along Pattaya Beach will be split into three zones: Sunset Market, Cheerful Zone and Colorful Stage on the Beach.







Each province also will have a “tropical pop art” exhibit highlighting unique features of each. Chonburi is doing a display showing off the sea and handmade baskets.

























