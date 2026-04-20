Bang Saray Wan Lai Festival draws huge crowds as revered monk statue paraded on speedboat

PATTAYA, Thailand – Wan Lai Bang Saray 2026 brought large crowds of residents and tourists to the streets of Bang Saray on April 20 as the seaside community celebrated one of the final major Songkran water festivals of the year.

The event featured a traditional water blessing ceremony and a parade led by Phra Khru Kasem Kittisophon, also known locally as Ajarn Joi, who serves as abbot of Wat Samakkhi Banphot and head monk of Phlu Ta Luang subdistrict.







A statue of the late revered monk Luang Pho Thong Yu Chantasaro was placed on a speedboat mounted on a trailer and pulled through the streets of the Bang Saray community, allowing people along the route to pour water and receive blessings.

Crowds lined the streets throughout the day, with families, teenagers and tourists joining the water fights. Many travelled by motorcycle or pickup truck carrying large water tanks, creating heavy traffic congestion across parts of the community.

Police officers from Sattahip Police Station, including traffic and patrol units, were deployed throughout the area to maintain order, monitor busy intersections and prevent fights during the celebrations.

















































