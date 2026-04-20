Pattaya tops Songkran as revenue hits new high with Thai and foreign visitors filling hotels

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya is expected to remain one of Thailand’s top Songkran destinations in 2026, with tourism revenue forecast to reach 6.5 billion baht as both Thai and foreign visitors flock to the city for its extended water festival celebrations.

Tourism projections show Pattaya continuing its strong recovery from the post-pandemic period. In 2023, considered the base year after COVID-19, the city welcomed around 330,000 visitors, generated more than 4.7 billion baht in revenue and recorded average hotel occupancy of about 83%.







For 2026, Pattaya is expected to attract between 380,000 and 420,000 visitors during the Songkran period, an increase of around 15 to 27 percent. Thai tourists are expected to account for 60 to 65 percent of arrivals, while foreign visitors will make up 35 to 40 percent, led by key markets including Russia, China, India, South Korea and Malaysia.

Average hotel occupancy is forecast to range between 88 and 92 percent, while beachfront properties could reach as high as 95 percent during the peak Wan Lai celebrations.

One of the key drivers behind Pattaya’s growth is its longer festival period compared with other destinations, particularly the extended Pattaya Songkran Wan Lai 2026 celebrations held from April 17-19 along Pattaya Beach. The longer schedule helps spread visitor numbers beyond the main Songkran peak and encourages tourists to stay longer.

The recovery of international markets, especially Russia and India, has also supported growth, alongside beach concerts, upgraded event zones and enhanced safety measures including AI systems and crowd management technology.

Major highlights of Pattaya Songkran Wan Lai 2026 include three days of beachfront concerts featuring leading Thai artists, cultural activities such as merit-making, water blessings for elders, parades and more than 100 local food vendors.

The city is also expected to attract a new audience on April 19 with live screenings of Premier League matches during the festival period.

Thapanee Kiatphaibool, governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand, said Pattaya Songkran Wan Lai 2026 is helping elevate Songkran into an international festival, with the city well positioned to welcome tourists thanks to its transport links, attractions and full range of tourism facilities.

She said the three-day festival alone is expected to generate at least 1.5 billion baht in economic activity and attract more than 100,000 attendees.





















































