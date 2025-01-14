Bang Saray Beach erosion inches closer to road; community split over seawall proposal

PATTAYA, Thailand – The beach erosion at Bang Saray has intensified, with the sea now approaching the road, prompting renewed discussions about coastal protection measures. In the past, plans to build a seawall were proposed, but there was significant opposition from some community members. The issue resurfaced recently during a meeting at Wat Bang Saray, where residents voiced mixed opinions on the solution.

While many agree that a seawall would help protect the area, concerns were raised when the proposal included the development of a yacht pier near the end of the beach. Local residents, who mostly do not own yachts, rejected the idea, particularly because it seemed geared toward serving wealthy individuals in the area.







A more popular suggestion from locals was to create a scenic, permanent solution, including filling the beach with artificial sand to widen it and making it easier to access. They also proposed building a seawall further out from the shore to avoid interfering with the beach’s natural appeal.

A contrast was drawn with other locations such as the Haad Saeng Chan (Moonlight Beach) in Rayong, where residents believe that a seawall has not been effective in preventing erosion. Some even argue that despite any protective measures, the long-term effects of climate change and rising global temperatures will cause the land to recede regardless.

While there is strong support for an improved, sustainable approach to protecting Bang Saray Beach, residents continue to debate the best path forward.







































