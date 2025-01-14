Fresh sashimi by the seaside at Pattaya’s hidden beach – A delightful seafood experience

PATTAYA, Thailand – At Pattaya’s hidden beach in Naklua 18, seafood lovers are treated to an unforgettable experience of fresh sashimi straight from the sea.

Visitors can enjoy a variety of freshly caught seafood, including squid, shrimp, shellfish, crabs, and fish, all brought in by local fishermen who set out at the crack of dawn.

Prices start at just 100 Baht, offering an affordable and relaxing meal by the seaside. Guests can sit back, enjoy the stunning sea views, and savor the delicious seafood, making it a must-visit spot for anyone in Pattaya.

Location: Hidden Beach, Naklua 18

Google Maps Link

Parking fee: 50 Baht













































