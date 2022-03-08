Autopsy shows Australian cricket star Shane Warne died of natural causes

Authorities say an autopsy has confirmed that the death last week of Australian cricket great Shane Warne on Koh Samui was due to natural causes.

According to the Royal Thai Police, Warne’s family has accepted the findings and the return of his body through Australian consular officials.



Warne’s body was flown to Australia on Tuesday (8 Mar).

Police Lieutenant General Surachate Hakparn ruled out any foul play and said Warned died due to a suspected heart attack.

Songyot Chayaninporamet, deputy director of Samui Hospital, told a news conference that the autopsy report showed Warne died of a “congenital disease”.







Allan McKinnon, Australia’s ambassador to Thailand, who has been on Koh Samui since the day after Warne’s death, thanked authorities for their professionalism.

Well-wishers left tributes of beer bottles, flowers, flags, an Australian sports shirt, a can of beans and a packet of cigarettes outside the villa on the northeast coast of Koh Samui where Warne was found unconscious.

The 52-year-old Warne, one of the finest spin bowlers of all time, died on Friday (4 Mar), spurring tributes, with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison calling him “one of our nation’s greatest characters”. (NNT)

































