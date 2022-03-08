Storm topples Big Buddha statue building in Buri Ram, Northeast Thailand

Summer storms injured two people and damaged 14 houses in Phetchabun province and tore down a building that housed a big reclining Buddha image in Buri Ram.

Seksan Klinphun, chief of Lom Kao district in Phetchabun, said a storm slightly injured two people and damaged 14 houses and a stall in seven sub-districts. Local officials were surveying damage and would offer assistance to victims, he said.







In Buri Ram, a big storm hit Chalerm Prakiat district on Monday evening and toppled a building that housed a large reclining Buddha image at Wat Khao Angkarn. The dome-shaped building was constructed in 2019 with donations worth nearly 5 million baht.

The building was also a venue for religious activities and ceremonies. No one was there when it collapsed.



The Meteorological Department warned of summer storms in 16 provinces in the North, the Central Plain, the East and the South on March 8. It advised people to stay away from open fields, big trees and insecure buildings and billboards. (TNA)































