Thailand assists stranded Russian and Ukrainian tourists with accommodations

The cabinet discussed help for the Russian and Ukrainian tourists who were stranded in Thailand and whose financial transactions were stalled.

As the cabinet met and discussed the matter today, Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said about 6,000-7,000 Russian and Ukrainian tourists were stranded in the country and their financial transactions, especially those through credit cards, were blocked.



The minister said he would ask hoteliers’ association to postpone their room charges on the tourists. Otherwise, the Tourism Authority of Thailand would find accommodations for them until the Russia-Ukraine conflict was settled.

“A budget has yet to be set for assistance for the tourists pending a survey on the number of affected tourists. As far as I know, they are stranded in Pattaya, Koh Samui, Krabi, Phangnga and Phuket,” Mr Phiphat said.







The tourists had no problems with their COVID-19 insurance because they already held such policies but there could be problems with payment for general health problems which their COVID-19 insurance policies did not cover, the minister said. He would discuss possible assistance with the Public Health Ministry. (TNA)































