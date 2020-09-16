ATCC kids enjoy day at the beach

Fifty Pattaya orphans and disadvantaged children enjoyed a day at the beach courtesy of the H Thailand Project.







Nongprue Subdistrict hosted the annual “Embraces of Love” even for youths from the Anti-Human Trafficking and Child Abuse Center.









Nongprue Social Welfare chief, Pattama Chanchiew, and H Project CEO Thakorn Jiepumpoon opened the Sept. 12 beach day, which let children splash in the sea and enjoy a barbecue pork lunch.

But they also talked with social workers about being good people, showing love and gratitude toward the country and setting life goals. Children born this month also received a birthday surprise.











