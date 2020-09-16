OZO North Pattaya offers special introductory rates

Explore the vibrant coastal city of Pattaya and its offshore islands with the newest offering from ONYX Hospitality Group, OZO North Pattaya. Strategically located at the north end of Pattaya Bay with the main entrance steps from the Terminal 21 shopping mall, OZO North Pattaya offers travellers a unique base from which to explore the city’s lively beaches, shopping temptations, cultural and business attractions as well as electrified nightlife scene.







Consisting of 406 guest rooms and suites across six different categories, OZO North Pattaya offers practical yet stylish interiors, innovative use of space, and private balconies scoping spectacular views of the glistening sea or bustling city. All rooms and suites come with high-quality DreamMaster beds and signature OZO room design with a mural wall highlighting the iconic skyline of Pattaya Bay. Guests can freshen up under the rain shower, take advantage of the work space, stay connected with complimentary Wi-Fi, keep up with their favourite content with IPTV and direct streaming, and sleep in a total black-out zone before waking up refreshed, recharged and ready to roll.

After a restful night’s sleep, guests wake to an energising and invigorating breakfast at OZO North Pattaya’s EAT restaurant, the destination for an extensive breakfast buffet and all-day dining menu, with a selection of Thai, Asian and international favourites complemented by artisanal coffee and locally-inspired cocktails. In the mood for light bites? Stop by the Pool Bar for a selection of cold drinks, pizza and snacks before diving into not one but two freshwater swimming pools and keep trim at the fully equipped fitness centre. Those who find their muscles sore after a day out can drop by Breeze Spa at our neighbouring sister property, Amari Pattaya, for a head-to-toe pampering experience. Also available at Amari Pattaya is a wide range of indoor meeting rooms and venues for outdoor events and more restaurants and bars.









OZO North Pattaya is one of the best addresses in town for play and work. Terminal 21 Pattaya Shopping Mall is just across the road, while the renowned Pattaya Walking Street and Central Festival Shopping Mall are a bit further down. Popular attractions like The Sanctuary of Truth, Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Museum and Tiffany’s Cabaret Show are close by. On the south end of the bay, Bali Hai Pier – commonly known as Pattaya Pier – is a hive of activity, with day-trippers on the way to the nearby Coral Island (Koh Larn), as well as scuba divers, fishing enthusiasts and private charter boat trips setting off or returning to dry land. In town on business? OZO North Pattaya’s prime position provides easy access to industrial estates, Laem Chabang Port, Suvarnabhumi International Airport, and U-Tapao Airport. Suvarnabhumi and Don Mueang airports approximately 90 minutes and 120 minutes away by car, while the local airport, U-Tapao, is only a short 30-minute ride.





At OZO North Pattaya is taking every possible precaution to ensure the safety and well-being of guests, team members and the community. The hotel will be implementing enhanced operational hygiene and safety standards as part of the “ONYX Clean” initiative that impacts every step of the guest journey from arrival to departure. For more information on the “ONYX Clean” initiative, please visit www.onyx-hospitality.com/onyxclean







To celebrate its official opening, OZO North Pattaya is offering a special introductory rate starting at 999 THB ++ per room per night for stays from 1 October 2020. For reservations and more information, please visit https://www.ozohotels.com/pattaya.











