Another Words and Music program at the Pattaya City Expats Club

The Pattaya City Expats Club (PCEC) usually has a guest speaker at their weekly meetings. But, their Meetings Program Coordinator Ren Lexander also likes to arrange for various entertainers in Pattaya to come and entertain as well as tell a little something about their background. This was the case for the Wednesday, February 1, meeting when Chinese singer Coco Zhu appeared with Pattaya’s well-known entertainer and producer Barry Upton. A winning program as the PCEC has their largest turn out since resuming their meetings post Covid.







Coco is currently providing entertainment at many venues in Pattaya. In addition to entertaining her audience with a beautiful and dynamic voice, she told a bit about herself, her beginnings as a singer and music promoter in China and how it differs from Thailand. Barry provided guitar accompaniment for the four songs that she sang of which one was written by Barry specifically for her, “I Care About Luv”. You can view the music video on Barry’s YouTube Channel FAB BAZ MUSIC TV at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EdKLw_nZz_w.







Providing some background information, Coco mentioned that her father was a government official and very old school. Thus, he insisted that she become a lawyer, which she did. However, after a year she knew this was not what she wanted as her inclination was for music, both a singer and promoter. Consequently, she formed her own company which brought foreign musicians to China to entertain. At first, her father didn’t approve, but after five years and business success, he agreed it was the best for her. In between songs, Coco described some Chinese cultural aspects which influenced her life and also how China’s insistence on rules impacted on her business such as requiring even the advance approval of the lyrics for the shows she promoted.







She came to Thailand on holiday and was caught by the Covid pandemic which resulted in her continued stay here for the past three years. She does plan to return to China to carry out her music promotion business, but it will be delayed for a while due to restrictions on foreigners entering Thailand, thus she cannot, for now promote the shows that she previously did. To hear her story and listen to her wonderful singing, visit the PCEC’s YouTube Channel video of her presentation at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eUq-pgwa6-E.

MC Ren Lexander than mentioned some upcoming events before calling on George Wilson to conduct the Open Forum portion of the meeting where the audience comment and ask questions about Expat living in Thailand. To learn more about the PCEC, visit their website at: https://pcec.club.



























