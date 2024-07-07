An entertaining and informative morning at the Pattaya City Expats Club

PATTAYA, Thailand – It was a most charming and informative morning at the Pattaya City Expats Club (PCEC) on Wednesday, July 3. Everyone was treated to a blend of music and personal stories. Aleksandra Kahn, returning for her third stint at the club, kicked off the event with song and highlighted her North Korean heritage and Russian upbringing.









The morning continued as Alexandra and her friend Olga Tarasova, graced the stage. They sang a variety of songs, including romantic and dance numbers, much to the delight of the audience. Olga, whose career has been mostly as a professional actress, sang a song from the movie A Star is Born, starring Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper. She noted that the movie is about a country musician who helps a talented singer succeed but struggles with his own career. She says that she has seen similar stories in her work as an actress.

One of the most touching moments came when Olga Permeneva, another Russian lady who is a certified Fitness Trainer, was invited on stage to share her story. She has lived in Thailand for the past 10 years except for a period back in Russia for medical treatment. After feeling unwell, she returned to Russia for a medical checkup and an MRI detected a brain tumor. She had surgery and then spent another year and a half in rehabilitation.





She shared her journey through this health crisis and how fitness exercises helped her to overcome much of the debilitating results and continues to help her overcome the results of her illness. She noted that workouts help one physically and psychologically. She not only trains others but has also developed a series of easy exercises for her elderly grandmother who has Parkinson Disease. This exercise uses a light resistance band and light dumbbells. She offered to lead a group fitness session for the club members using dumbbells (or filled water bottles) and a resistance band. Olga said for anyone interested in knowing more about her exercise regimen, they can contact her by email at: [email protected].

Singers Aleksandra and Olga continued by performing some dance songs. The event took an interactive turn as participants were encouraged to put their hands up as Alexandr and Olga, who now often perform together in Pattaya, sang a song of that title. They also sang some old Russian songs and explained their meanings.

Their presentation concluded with a promise of more music and celebration to come, as the performers invited everyone to join them for future performances and festivities. They invite the audience to celebrate the birthday of another Russian singer at a different venue.









MC Ren Lexander presents the PCEC ‘s Certificate of Appreciation to Olga Permeneva for sharing her story of overcoming a severe illness and desire to continue her career as a Fitness Trainer by helping others.After the presentations, MC Ren Lexander brought everyone up to date on upcoming events. This was followed by the Open Forum portion of the meeting where the audience can ask questions or make comments about Expat living in Thailand, especially Pattaya. To learn more about the PCEC, visit their website at https:/pcec.club. To view a video of the presentations, visit the PCEC’s YouTube Channel at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9bS_msqyIYc&t=41s.





































