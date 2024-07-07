Illegal gambling den raided in East Pattaya, 12 arrested

PATTAYA, Thailand – Banglamung District administrative officers conducted a raid on an illegal gambling den located at a house in Huay Yai Sub-district, east Pattaya, on the night of July 5.

Banglamung District Chief Weekit Manarotkit, directed security officials to plan and execute the raid after receiving reports of the den’s operations flouting the law. Over 40 administrative officers surrounded the large house, situated on a two rais (3200 sqm) of land near the railway tracks, arresting 12 gamblers and the confiscating various gambling paraphernalia.









In the den, officers discovered two groups of six gamblers each in separate rooms, comprising nine women and three men, mostly elderly, who were prevented from attempting to flee. Authorities seized paper playing cards, card tables, poker cards, card pushing sticks, and a significant sum of cash. Records found at the scene indicated the den had been operational for 30 days, with payments noted to unidentified police units ranging from 3,000 to 7,000 baht.

Vehicle inspections around the house revealed no additional illegal items. The 12 arrested individuals, along with confiscated evidence, were transported to the Banglamung District Office. Amporn, a 63-year-old woman, claimed ownership of the den. All seized evidence was handed over to investigators for further legal proceedings.





































