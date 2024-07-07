Raid in Pattaya Walking Street nightclub uncovers drugs, leads to arrests

PATTAYA, Thailand – In a coordinated operation involving 200 officers from Pattaya, Banglamung provincial police, and security personnel, an entertainment venue on Pattaya Walking Street, known as Panda Club, was raided on July 6. The swoop led to the discovery of drugs and the arrest of several individuals suspected of drug use.









Officers found over 400 revellers, including Thai and Chinese tourists, energetically dancing inside the premises. The authorities halted the music, turned on the lights, and segregated the attendees into male and female groups for urine testing. Initial tests revealed drug use among five individuals: three Thai citizens, one transgender person, and one foreign national, all testing positive for ketamine. The five individuals were immediately detained and handed over to investigators for legal proceedings according to the law.





































