Aksorn School hosts Christmas party

Aksorn Pattaya School celebrated the holiday season with its annual Christmas party.
Teachers, students and parents attended the Dec. 21 bash where students put on musical and dance performances and sang Christmas carols.
The school also set up a photography zone and hosted booths to push kids to take part in recreational activities outside of the classroom, be assertive and use their free time wisely.
