TAT promotes Michelin recognised restaurants in Chiang Mai

CHIANG MAI – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is inviting people to try the food at 50 restaurants recognized by the MICHELIN Guide in Chiang Mai. It has also come up with guidelines for promoting food tourism and increasing income from tourism.

Mr Thanet Petchsuwan, Deputy Governor for Marketing Communication, TAT, and Mr WirunPhanthewi, Deputy Governor of Chiang Mai, announced the names of restaurants awarded by Michelin in the 2020 guide to Chiang Mai.

Mr Thanet said it is good news that 50 restaurants in Chiang Mai have been certified by MICHELIN Guide Thailand 2020. Seventeen restaurants had a ‘Bib Gourmand’ rating and another 33 restaurants have been rated ‘Michelin Plate‘. The TAT hopes it will give a major boost to the appeal of northern Thailand as a gastronomy destination. A survey of the spending of tourists found that it is still growing steadily.

The average spending per person per day among Thai tourists has increased by 3.90 percent, while spending by foreign tourists per person per day increased by 4.81 percent. In addition, food and beverage expenses were considered an important expense category with the highest growth.