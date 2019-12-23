Chumsai cleans up for Father’s Day

Central Pattaya residents and students cleaned up their neighborhood for Father’s Day.

Jirawat Plukjai, president of the Chumsai Community, joined pupils from Arunothai School at the Dec. 20 cleanup commemorating Father’s Day earlier in the month.

The group cleaned the community office and surrounding property, sweeping roads, mopping floors, dusting and collecting garbage.

Kids also organized the community center library.

Organizers said the activity aims to show youths they have alternatives to drugs and mischief in their spare time.