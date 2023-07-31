6-day holiday weekend reaps economic windfall for Koh Larn Island

Pattaya, Thailand – Koh Larn Island, the tropical gem nestled off the coast of Pattaya, is the center of excitement as it embraced a remarkable influx of both local and foreign tourists during the current 6-day extended holiday, spanning from July 28 to August 2. Eager travelers wasted no time in capitalizing on the opportunity for a well-deserved escape, resulting in hotels and resorts rapidly reaching full capacity within mere hours of the holiday announcement.







The vibrant atmosphere at Bali Hai Pier in South Pattaya was a clear testament to the island’s allure, as eager tourists queued enthusiastically to board ferries bound for Koh Larn. Renowned for its picturesque landscapes and idyllic beaches, Koh Larn has long been a favorite destination for holidaymakers, and this time was no exception. The ferries were packed with visitors eager to indulge in a relaxing getaway, with operations in full swing from the early hours of the first day of the extended holiday.







To manage the surge in visitors, local authorities and the port office worked tirelessly to ensure the convenience and safety of tourists during this busy period. They collaborated closely to address increased traffic and parking demands, ensuring a seamless experience for everyone.

Safety remained a top priority throughout the tourist influx, with stringent measures in place to match the capacity of the ferries. Tourists were reminded of the importance of wearing life jackets and utilizing other equipment to enhance the overall safety during their journey to and from the island.







The approximately 3,000 rooms available on Koh Larn Island totals were completely booked out during the extended holiday. The remarkable tourist boom is estimated to bring in revenue exceeding 100 million baht to the area, underscoring the significant economic impact of tourism in the region.

However, amidst the celebrations, local businesses issued a warning to travelers to remain vigilant against fake online booking pages. Regrettably, numerous incidents of tourists falling victim to scams, where they transferred money for accommodation only to find they were unable to check-in, have been reported. Such deceitful occurrences not only cause financial losses to tourists but also cast a shadow on the reputation of the region’s tourism industry.







Despite the challenges posed by the surge in visitors, the extended holiday has proven to be a substantial boost to the tourism industry in both Pattaya and Koh Larn. The increase in revenue and positive impact on the local economy reaffirm the region’s status as a popular vacation spot for both domestic and international travelers.

















